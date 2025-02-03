Padres Notes: Xander Bogaerts, Dylan Cease Trade Updates, Manny Machado Injury Update
San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt recently confirmed Xander Bogaerts will be the team's starting shortstop. The announcement means any trade rumors involving Bogaerts are likely just rumblings.
Starting pitcher Dylan Cease has endured trade rumors for several offseasons, but he expressed his desire to stay in San Diego.
Star third baseman Manny Machado gave a huge injury update at Fan Fest Saturday, signifying the Padres infield is stronger than ever.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
