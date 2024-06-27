Padres Notes: Xander Bogaerts' Recovery, Garrett Crochet's Potential Cost, Injury Updates
No Fernando Tatis Jr.? No Yu Darvish? No problem.
A series that began with the anticipated returns of two injured stars (Tatis and Darvish), and featured one benches-clearing incident and two late rallies along the way, ended with a Padres victory and a sweep of the Washington Nationals on Wednesday. Here's all the headlines you might have missed:
Xander Bogaerts Takes a Big Step in Recovery for Padres
Xander Bogaerts has hit the field for batting practice at Petco Park, marking a significant progress in his recovery. This step forward could hint at a return to the lineup sooner rather than later.
What Would Garrett Crochet Cost Padres in Trade?
A potential acquisition of White Sox southpaw Garrett Crochet could significantly boost the Padres' rotation. Jim Bowden, writing for The Athletic, took a closer look at the kind of trade package it might take to acquire Crochet.
Padres Punch Back with Win After Benches Clear Against Nationals
Tensions mounted as the Padres faced off against the Nationals, resulting in cleared benches and a charged atmosphere that translated into a victorious punchback by the Padres.
Padres' Yuki Matsui Still Searching for Command Amid Hot Streak
Despite experiencing some rocky outings, Yuki Matsui has been showing signs of brilliance on the mound under the persistent trust of manager Mike Shildt. Explore how Matsui is fighting through his command issues while still adding value to the Padres' bullpen.
Fernando Tatis Jr. Could Need Months to Recover: Report
In a concerning update for the Padres, star right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. is reported to need up to 14 weeks for recovery from a stress reaction in his right femur. He'll be sidelined at least through the All-Star break and possibly into September.