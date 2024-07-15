Padres Notes: Tatis Jr. Injury Update, Trade Plans, Alumni Reflection
Padres Alum Reflects on Current Team
Former players from the '84 National League pennant-winning team have been vocal about the current Padres roster, noting both criticisms of the 2023 lineup and commendations for the improvements slated for 2024.
Injury Alert: Wandy Peralta on IL
The Padres have made significant pre-series roster adjustments, placing reliever Wandy Peralta on the 15-day injured list due to a recent setback. This move could impact the team's strategy going into the upcoming games.
Padres Performance Update
Following a tough game where the Padres offense struggled, managing only five hits and going 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position, there's much to analyze from their latest performance against the Braves.
Update on Fernando Tatis Jr.
Manager Mike Shildt has provided an encouraging update on Fernando Tatis Jr., highlighting his pain-free progress. The decision on his return remains cautious, ensuring that Tatis' long-term health remains a priority.