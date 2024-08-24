Padres Notes: Yu Darvish Returns, Fernando Tatis Jr.'s HR Quest, San Diego Tradition
Joe Musgrove pitched seven shutout innings Friday in the San Diego Padres' 7-0 victory over the New York Mets on Friday.
Catch up on all the headlines you might have missed Friday.
Yu Darvish Finally Returns to the Padres
Star pitcher Yu Darvish was transferred to the injured list from the restricted list, raising anticipation about his next appearance on the mound. His return is key for the Padres as they look to solidify their pitching rotation.
Can Fernando Tatis Jr. Reach 500 Home Runs?
Fernando Tatis Jr., one of the Padres' most electrifying talents, has been given "50/50" odds of hitting 500 career home runs. Despite a season set back by injury, Tatis, having already amassed 120 homers, will be a central figure in the Padres' lineup upon his return.
Hideo Nomo’s Enduring Impact on Youth
Padres advisor Hideo Nomo has been influential in connecting cultures, bringing children from Japan to Southern California for the past 13 years. This unique initiative by Nomo has been pivotal in enriching the lives of many young participants through baseball.
Mason McCoy’s Memorable Padres Debut
Mason McCoy, who felt isolated during his debut last season with the Blue Jays, experienced a once-in-a-lifetime moment with the Padres. His contract was selected from Triple-A El Paso, giving him a new beginning in Major League Baseball, and collected his first major league hit Thursday.
Matt Waldron Faces a Setback
Rookie pitcher Matt Waldron tied an unfortunate franchise record, which led to his demotion to Triple-A El Paso.
Brent Honeywell Sticks With Dodgers
Former Padres pitcher Brent Honeywell has decided to stay with the NL West rival, Los Angeles Dodgers, after accepting a Triple-A assignment. This comes after Honeywell cleared waivers and opted not to test free agency.