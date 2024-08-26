Padres Notes: Yu Darvish's Dedication, Manny Machado's Mea Culpa, Lake Bachar's Big Break
The San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets, 3-2 on Sunday, capping off a series win with another walk-off blast by rookie Jackson Merrill.
Here's what else you might have missed Sunday:
Darvish's Unique Gesture Amid Injury
Yu Darvish showcased an exceptional level of dedication to the San Diego Padres by opting not to receive his salary for the 48 days he spent on the restricted list due to a family matter. Padres President of baseball operations A.J. Preller lauded Darvish’s decision, calling it a rare and admirable trait in professional sports.
Manny Machado Owns Up to Costly Error
In a recent game against the Mets, Manny Machado made an error that contributed to a 7-1 loss for the Padres. The star third baseman openly took responsibility for the mistake, recognizing the impact of his actions on the game's outcome. His accountability in times of defeat is a testament to his leadership qualities on and off the field.
Tatis Sets High Expectations for His Comeback
Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. doesn’t shy away from making bold statements about his return to Major League Baseball. After a period away from the field, Tatis is confident in his ability to make a significant impact upon his return, setting high expectations for himself and fans with his optimism.
Lake Bachar Gets Long-Awaited Call to Majors
After nearly a decade in the minor leagues, right-hander Lake Bachar has received his much-anticipated call to join the Padres in the Major Leagues. Bachar didn't pitch in the Padres' game Sunday, but he gained a day of major league service time — a momentous step in Bachar’s professional baseball career.