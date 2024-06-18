Padres Notes: Yu Darvish's Rehab, Trade Priorities, Matt Waldron's Rise
A rough outing for starting pitcher Randy Vasquez, combined with a lackluster offense, spelled a sluggish loss in the Padres' series opener Monday in Philadelphia.
In other news, Yu Darvish is on a path back to the Padres' rotation, Matt Waldron is putting together an impressive run, and the Padres' trade deadline strategy is taking shape. Catch up on all the headlines you might have missed:
Yu Darvish's Rehab Start Scheduled
Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish is nearing his return to the mound with his first rehab start date now set. This return could be a significant boost for the team’s rotation as they gear up for the crucial late-season games.
Trade Deadline Strategy for the Padres
The Padres have outlined their top priorities for the upcoming MLB trade deadline. A right-handed-shutdown reliever to bolster the bullpen has become the focal point, according to a new report.
Matt Waldron's Impressive Season
Pitcher Matt Waldron is proving to be a vital asset for the Padres, showing exceptional skills in his recent starts. His development has been a boon to a pitching staff that began the season with plenty of question marks.
A Tough Weekend for the Padres
The Padres' losing streak has left them in a large cluster of teams vying for National League wild card positions. Monday's loss to the Phillies didn't clarify the potential playoff picture.