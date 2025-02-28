Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Yu Darvish Talks Retirement, All-Star Infielder Doesn't Like His Defensive Position

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Right-handed pitcher Yu Darvish is gearing up for his 13th major league season, and fifth with the San Diego Padres.

The 38-year-old still feels great, and plans on playing a huge role for the Padres in 2025. However, in a recent conversation, he opened up about his future with the team, and when he'll know it's time to retire.

In other Padres news, one All-Star infielder made it clear he didn't love the position he was playing on the diamond. However, he also said he was willing to do anything to help the team win.

Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

