Padres Notes: Yu Darvish Talks Retirement, All-Star Infielder Doesn't Like His Defensive Position
Right-handed pitcher Yu Darvish is gearing up for his 13th major league season, and fifth with the San Diego Padres.
The 38-year-old still feels great, and plans on playing a huge role for the Padres in 2025. However, in a recent conversation, he opened up about his future with the team, and when he'll know it's time to retire.
In other Padres news, one All-Star infielder made it clear he didn't love the position he was playing on the diamond. However, he also said he was willing to do anything to help the team win.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Yu Darvish Opens Up on Potential Retirement With Padres
Padres' $14 Million All-Star Doesn't Love the Defensive Position He's Playing This Year
Padres May Limit Yu Darvish's Workload in 2025
Padres Predicted to Have 3 All-Stars in Way-Too-Early 2025 Predictions
Padres Sign Former Rangers, White Sox Pitcher Who Joins Team at Spring Training
Former Padres Top Prospect Contemplated Sudden Retirement Due to Pressure in San Diego
Padres Tweets of the Day:
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.