Padres Notes: Yu Darvish Talks Roki Sasaki, Friars Want All-Star Catcher, Tanner Scott Update
The San Diego Padres will be one of the more aggressive teams in their pursuit of free agent Roki Sasaki this offseason — and Yu Darvish is open to helping however he can.
Darvish spoke out on Sasaki for the first time since he was posted, and got honest about his desire to play with the Japanese phenom. The two were teammates on Team Japan in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.
In other Padres news, the Friars are reportedly showing interest in an All-Star catcher. Additionally, there have been some updates on Tanner Scott's free agency.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Yu Darvish Breaks Silence on Roki Sasaki Pursuit, Desire to Play With Him on Padres
Padres Have Made Offers to Multiple Free Agents, Showing Interest in All-Star Catcher
Padres All-Star Could Bolt to NL Rival on $60 Million Deal
Padres May Have Found A New Starting Pitcher Without Spending Big
Padres Have Not Had Extension Talks With Key All-Star
Padres Made Competitive Offer to Free Agent They Lost
Dodgers Had Extra Motivation in NLDS vs Padres, Says Star Pitcher
Former Padres Catcher Signs With AL Powerhouse on One-Year Deal