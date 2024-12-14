Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Yu Darvish Talks Roki Sasaki, Friars Want All-Star Catcher, Tanner Scott Update

Noah Camras

Sep 27, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish (11) pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres will be one of the more aggressive teams in their pursuit of free agent Roki Sasaki this offseason — and Yu Darvish is open to helping however he can.

Darvish spoke out on Sasaki for the first time since he was posted, and got honest about his desire to play with the Japanese phenom. The two were teammates on Team Japan in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

In other Padres news, the Friars are reportedly showing interest in an All-Star catcher. Additionally, there have been some updates on Tanner Scott's free agency.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

