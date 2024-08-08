Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Yu Darvish Update, Joe Musgrove's Return, Austin Davis is Back

J.P. Hoornstra

Aug 7, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Adrian Morejon (50) and catcher Luis Campusano (12) shake hands after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. San Diego won 9-8 in ten innings. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 7, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Adrian Morejon (50) and catcher Luis Campusano (12) shake hands after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. San Diego won 9-8 in ten innings. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Padres survived a scary hit by pitch to Jurickson Profar and wore down a weak Pittsburgh bullpen to cap a 9-8, 10-inning win on Wednesday in Pittsburgh. They're back on the field early: 9:35 a.m. PT is the scheduled first pitch at PNC Park.

Here's what else you might have missed Wednesday:

Yu Darvish Might Not Return This Season: Report

A significant blow for the Padres: one report suggest ace pitcher Yu Darvish might not make a return this season. Fans and the team alike may need to brace for the remainder of the season without one of their key pitchers.

Padres Re-Sign Pitcher Austin Davis

In a quick turnaround, the Padres have re-signed left-handed reliever Austin Davis mere days after he elected free agency. Davis is set to return to Triple-A El Paso, where he has largely spent the 2024 season already.

Targeted Return Date for Joe Musgrove

There's good news on the horizon for Padres fans as the team has targeted a return date for pitcher Joe Musgrove. His comeback could provide a much-needed boost to the team’s starting rotation.

Published
J.P. Hoornstra

J.P. HOORNSTRA

J.P. Hoornstra writes and edits Major League Baseball content for Halos Today and Inside the Padres, and is the author of 'The 50 Greatest Dodger Games Of All Time.' He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.

Home/San Diego Padres News