Padres Notes: Yu Darvish Update, Joe Musgrove's Return, Austin Davis is Back
The Padres survived a scary hit by pitch to Jurickson Profar and wore down a weak Pittsburgh bullpen to cap a 9-8, 10-inning win on Wednesday in Pittsburgh. They're back on the field early: 9:35 a.m. PT is the scheduled first pitch at PNC Park.
Here's what else you might have missed Wednesday:
Yu Darvish Might Not Return This Season: Report
A significant blow for the Padres: one report suggest ace pitcher Yu Darvish might not make a return this season. Fans and the team alike may need to brace for the remainder of the season without one of their key pitchers.
Padres Re-Sign Pitcher Austin Davis
In a quick turnaround, the Padres have re-signed left-handed reliever Austin Davis mere days after he elected free agency. Davis is set to return to Triple-A El Paso, where he has largely spent the 2024 season already.
Targeted Return Date for Joe Musgrove
There's good news on the horizon for Padres fans as the team has targeted a return date for pitcher Joe Musgrove. His comeback could provide a much-needed boost to the team’s starting rotation.