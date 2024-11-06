Padres Officially Announce Massive Contract Extension in Major Offseason Move
The San Diego Padres announced Wednesday that they've extended manager Mike Shildt’s contract by two years, securing his role in San Diego through the 2027 season.
In a press release, Padres general manager A.J. Preller said, “As Mike demonstrated this year, he has an unwavering commitment to winning and a unique set of skills that got our group to perform at a high level. He possesses a true love for this team and the game of baseball, and I am thrilled to continue to work together with Mike to bring a championship to the City of San Diego.”
Shildt said in a statement, “I am honored to continue leading this team toward Peter Seidler's vision of bringing a World Series championship to San Diego. In collaboration with our players and coaching staff, we are committed to building on our success, serving our community and the City of San Diego, and delivering a winning team to our incredible and deserving fan base.”
The Padres brought in Shildt as their manager last November after Bob Melvin left to manage the San Francisco Giants. Shildt initially signed a two-year deal, which meant his contract was set to expire after the 2025 season.
However, the team’s recent extension now ensures Shildt will remain in San Diego through 2027.
In Shildt's first season with the Padres, the team posted an impressive 93-69 record and headed into the playoffs as one of the hottest teams in baseball. They secured a Wild Card victory over the Atlanta Braves, advancing to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Division Series.
Despite ultimately falling to the eventual World Series champions, the Padres took a 2-1 lead in the series and came close to clinching a victory. While the playoff run ended sooner than hoped, the organization viewed the season as a significant success and a positive step forward with Shildt at the helm.