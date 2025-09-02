Padres Officially Place All-Star on Injured List, Ending His Season
The San Diego Padres have officially placed All-Star right-handed pitcher Jason Adam on the injured list with a left quadriceps injury.
Replacing him on the active roster is right-handed pitcher Alek Jacob.
More news: Padres Castoff Making San Diego Regret Trading Him With Dominant Season
Adam told reporters Monday night that he suffered a quad tendon rupture, and will likely miss 6-9 months.
“Sounds like six to nine months, so season’s probably done,” Adam said. "I felt the pop right away ... Felt like the quad kind of rolled up. So I kind of knew it wasn’t good.”
Adam was in the midst of his best season as a pro, sporting a 1.93 ERA across 65.1 innings pitched. He made his first All-Star appearance this past July, joining two fellow bullpen-mates in Adrian Morejon and Robert Suarez.
More news: Padres' Fernando Tatis Dealing With Hamstring Injury
The Padres will now have to manage without Adam, making the midseason addition of All-Star reliever Mason Miller that much more important. As for Adam, he's entering his final year of arbitration eligibility this offseason before becoming a free agent at the end of the 2026 season.
Latest Padres News
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.