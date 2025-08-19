Padres on Wrong Side of Unbelievable History in Loss to Giants
The Padres christened Petco Park by beating the San Francisco Giants, 4-3 in 10 innings, on April 8, 2004. The Padres won on the strength of back-to-back hits in their final plate appearances, erasing a 3-2 deficit.
Over the next 21 years of baseball games in the Gaslamp, no visiting team had ever hit consecutive home runs to lead off the first inning against the Padres — until Monday. Ironically, it was those same Giants who kicked off a 4-3 win by going back-to-back in the first inning, before the Padres could even bat.
Heliot Ramos and Rafael Devers might not be the second coming of Willie Mays and Willie McCovey, but they will go down in history as the first teammates to lead off a game with home runs in Petco Park.
Since at least 1900, it was just the fifth time that the Giants have started a game with successive homers in any ballpark.
The unfortunate pitcher on the other end of the home runs was Nestor Cortes. The 30-year-old lefty was making his first home start as a member of the Padres. For all he knew, this happens all the time.
It was Cortes' second start in six days against the Giants. Last Tuesday in San Francisco, he allowed one run and scattered six hits across 4.2 innings.
The Giants greeted Cortes rudely Monday. Wilmer Flores hit his 19th home run of the season later in the first inning to give the Padres a 4-0 deficit.
“I just pitched against them last week,” Cortes said (via the San Diego Union-Tribune). “It’s basically on me for not adjusting to that. I think after the three homers and the double that I gave up (in the first inning), everything went pretty well. … I’ve just got to do a better job of adjusting earlier in the game.”
Cortes' final line: 5.2 innings, seven hits and four runs allowed, along with four walks and five strikeouts.
The Giants' early home runs might be easier relegated to the dustbin of history if Xander Bogaerts' apparent home run in the bottom of the second inning had not been ruled a flyout by virtue of fan interference.
The controversial ruling allowed the Giants' four-run first inning to stand up as the difference in the game. Padres manager Mike Shildt was ejected for arguing the home run call being overturned.
Ramos was booed in his subsequent at-bats — perhaps for his history-making home run in the first inning, or maybe (more likely) for his ancillary role in the overturned call that went against the Padres. He wasn't sure.
"I’m not the one who overturned the call," Ramos said, via MLB.com. "Why are you mad at me? I’m just here playing. Some of them were laughing, smiling. Some of them were talking a lot of trash. I’m like, ‘All right, I’m here for it.’ ”
