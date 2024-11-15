Padres Outfielder Part of Inaugural Team Dies at 84
A member of the inaugural San Diego Padres team has died.
Former Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Al "The Bull" Ferrara, known for his powerful swing and passion for the game, passed away at the age of 84, the Dodgers announced.
Ferrara’s love for baseball began with the Brooklyn Dodgers when he was just a boy. Growing up in Brooklyn where he only knew one team — the Brooklyn Dodgers.
He often called himself a "real Brooklyn Dodger," recalling how his dream of playing for them started at the age of seven when he attended his first Dodgers game. That game, on April 15, 1947, happened to be the major league debut of Jackie Robinson, a moment that left a lasting impression on him.
"Right there and then, that’s what I want to be, I want to be a baseball player," Ferrara once said.
After graduating high school, Ferrara's dream took a step closer to reality when the Brooklyn Dodgers became the only MLB team to offer him a contract.
By 1963, after the franchise had relocated to Los Angeles, Ferrara finally got to wear the Dodgers jersey he had longed for his entire life.
His early years with the team were spent as a backup, but Ferrara cherished his time on the roster, especially the thrill of hearing legendary broadcaster Vin Scully call his hits and home runs — moments that made him feel his Dodgers dream was complete.
Ferrara didn't become a regular starter until 1967, but he contributed to two Dodgers championship teams in the early 1960s, including the 1963 squad that beat the Yankees in the World Series. He later described that victory as the "greatest thrill" of his career.
A broken ankle in 1969 ended his time with the Dodgers, but Ferrara continued his career with the San Diego Padres, joining them for their inaugural season.
He spent parts of three seasons in San Diego before finishing his career with the Cincinnati Reds, playing alongside Pete Rose.
Over nine major league seasons, Ferrara hit .259, with 60 doubles, seven triples, 51 home runs, 148 runs scored, and 198 RBIs, leaving a lasting legacy as a passionate player who lived his childhood dream.