Inside The Padres

Padres Outfielder Part of Inaugural Team Dies at 84

Maren Angus-Coombs

Jul 23, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; A general view of a San Diego Padres hat and glove in the dugout prior to the game between the Miami Marlins and the San Diego Padres at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Jul 23, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; A general view of a San Diego Padres hat and glove in the dugout prior to the game between the Miami Marlins and the San Diego Padres at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
In this story:

A member of the inaugural San Diego Padres team has died.

Former Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Al "The Bull" Ferrara, known for his powerful swing and passion for the game, passed away at the age of 84, the Dodgers announced.

Ferrara’s love for baseball began with the Brooklyn Dodgers when he was just a boy. Growing up in Brooklyn where he only knew one team — the Brooklyn Dodgers.

He often called himself a "real Brooklyn Dodger," recalling how his dream of playing for them started at the age of seven when he attended his first Dodgers game. That game, on April 15, 1947, happened to be the major league debut of Jackie Robinson, a moment that left a lasting impression on him.

"Right there and then, that’s what I want to be, I want to be a baseball player," Ferrara once said.

After graduating high school, Ferrara's dream took a step closer to reality when the Brooklyn Dodgers became the only MLB team to offer him a contract.

By 1963, after the franchise had relocated to Los Angeles, Ferrara finally got to wear the Dodgers jersey he had longed for his entire life.

His early years with the team were spent as a backup, but Ferrara cherished his time on the roster, especially the thrill of hearing legendary broadcaster Vin Scully call his hits and home runs — moments that made him feel his Dodgers dream was complete.

Ferrara didn't become a regular starter until 1967, but he contributed to two Dodgers championship teams in the early 1960s, including the 1963 squad that beat the Yankees in the World Series. He later described that victory as the "greatest thrill" of his career.

A broken ankle in 1969 ended his time with the Dodgers, but Ferrara continued his career with the San Diego Padres, joining them for their inaugural season.

He spent parts of three seasons in San Diego before finishing his career with the Cincinnati Reds, playing alongside Pete Rose.

Over nine major league seasons, Ferrara hit .259, with 60 doubles, seven triples, 51 home runs, 148 runs scored, and 198 RBIs, leaving a lasting legacy as a passionate player who lived his childhood dream.

Published
Maren Angus-Coombs
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. Despite being raised in the South, her sports obsession has always been in Los Angeles. She is currently a staff writer for the LA Sports Report Network.

Home/San Diego Padres News