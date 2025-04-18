Padres Outfielder Scratched From Lineup With Injury
San Diego Padres outfielder Jason Heyward was scratched from Friday's lineup with left knee soreness.
Oscar Gonzalez will get the start in left field and is batting sixth against the Houston Astros since Heyward is out. The 35-year-old has played in 17 games for the Padres this season.
Heyward is slashing .190/.255/.286 with one home run and six runs batted in so far this season.
The outfielder started the season 0-for-10, but he hit his first home run as a Padre on Saturday. In Monday's 10-4 win over the Chicago Cubs, Heyward went 1-for-5 with an RBI.
Heyward is slashing .276/.333/.414 over his last 11 games.
“It’s a process,” Heyward said to The San Diego Union-Tribune's Jeff Sanders. “It’s a part of it, especially in a role like mine, having some games on the road where it’s lefty starters, you’ve got to be ready to go off the bench, whatever that looks like. But all that aside, it’s the process. You got to fall in love with the process.”
The hope is that Heyward's injury is a minor setback, as the Padres' outfield depth quickly dwindled early in the season. Both Jackson Merrill and Brandon Lockridge are on the injured list with hamstring strains.
While the injuries have piled up for San Diego, the team has continued to perform at the higest level.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.