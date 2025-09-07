Padres Overwhelmingly Predicted to Lose NL West to Dodgers
The San Diego Padres are neck and neck with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the National League West crown.
Entering Sunday, the Padres are one game back of the Dodgers, despite the Friars going 3-8 over the past 11 games.
The Dodgers, on the other hand, are 4-7 in their last 11, and are currently on a five-game losing streak.
More news: Padres' Key Free Agent Predicted to Leave San Diego in Free Agency
Both teams have struggled over the stretch run of the season, dealing with cold offenses and pitching injuries. With that being said, baseball experts are of the mind that San Diego will end up falling short to the Dodgers.
ESPN released a series of predictions for September, including who will win the division race.
A total of 13 experts picked the Dodgers, while only three picked the Padres. In the article, MLB insider Buster Olney made his case for the Padres.
"They bolstered their bullpen with Mason Miller at the trade deadline, and since then, it feels like they've been playing a series of Game 7s," Olney said of San Diego.
"And, let's face it, San Diego is all-in in trying to win right now, with its top-heavy roster and the likes of Dylan Cease and Michael King headed for free agency in the fall.
"The Dodgers, on the other hand, won't go to the whip in September in the same way.
"No matter how their own division plays out, they'll make the playoffs and have a shot to repeat as World Series winners, while it feels as if San Diego is going to go all-out down the stretch to win the NL West.
"Different pressures, different styles, different context."
More news: Padres' AJ Preller Traveled to Japan to Scout 2 Stars Coming to MLB This Offseason
The Padres are playing with more urgency over the divisional race, especially since they want home field advantage in the playoffs over the Dodgers.
Los Angeles, meanwhile, is just hoping for the roster to be as healthy as possible for October. The organization believes that if the team can get healthy, it will be favored over any ball club in a playoff series.
The Padres have the bullpen advantage over the Dodgers, and if the Friars' offense can get going, they could be in a strong position for an unlikely advantage heading into the playoffs.
Latest Padres News
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.