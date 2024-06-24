Padres Pitcher Does Something Only Two Relievers Have Ever Done
San Diego Padres reliever Jeremiah Estrada has had a memorable season. He struck out an expansion-era record 13 consecutive batters earlier this season. Thursday, he became the third pitcher ever to strike out three batters in an inning on three consecutive calendar days.
Pitching three days in a row wasn't the original plan, but he has now joined a list that only includes Raisel Iglesias in 2019 and John Hiller in 1975.
“I give him a ton of credit, man,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said. “… My admiration for him taking the ball and doing that is very high.”
Estrada is averaging 16.7 strikeouts per nine innings — the highest rate in the Major Leagues among qualifying relief pitchers. However, he had a bit of a mixed result Thursday night. He blew the save but picked up the win thanks to Jake Cronenworth's walk-off home run.
Because Estrada has thrown plenty, the Padres would welcome reinforncements. Tom Cosgrove, who was recalled on Friday, appeared in Friday and Sunday's games. He went 1.1 innings on Friday only allowing one hit and striking out two. Saturday was a different story; he surrendered one earned run on three hits in an inning of work.
The Padres host the Washington Nationals on Monday night at Petco Park.