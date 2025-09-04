Padres Pitcher Has Honest Reaction to Fans Booing Him Off Mound at Petco Park
Boos rang around Petco Park on Wednesday as San Diego Padres starting pitcher Nestor Cortes exited the Friars' series finale against the Baltimore Orioles in the top of the third inning.
Cortes pitched 2.1 innings, allowing four homers and six runs in the outing. The Padres faced a 6-0 deficit after he left, and ultimately lost the game 7-5.
“I would have booed myself too if I was watching this game,” Cortes said to the San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee. “It’s unacceptable, it’s embarrassing. Just got to be better. That’s all.”
The left-hander has shown he is capable of providing quality starts for the Padres, and has even done so in his brief time with San Diego. He threw six shutout innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers Aug. 23, and allowed just one hit in the outing.
Cortes also left his last start early, pitching just three innings against the Minnesota Twins while allowing three runs. The southpaw isn't the only one struggling, however, as the Padres' rotation has had an awful stretch since their series against the Dodgers.
Since Aug. 25, Padres starters have an ERA of 7.52, which is the worst in MLB. They are 2-7 since then, and have fallen 2.5 games behind the Dodgers in the division after being level at the top following their series.
“We’ve just got to do a better job,” Cortes said of the rotation. “Plain and simple. Just got to try and get deep into games. Especially me. Like, two innings and three innings ain’t going to cut it in this league. So just got to be better.”
The Padres have made the remainder of their season extremely hard, and will need to make up three games on the Dodgers with 22 games left to play. All-Star reliever Jason Adam landed on the injured list and will miss the rest of the season, so the need for consistency among their starting pitchers has never been more important.
They will look to get back on track against the MLB-worst Colorado Rockies in a three-game series which begins Friday. The Padres have found immense success against the Rockies this season, and will hope to replicate their early-season results in the Mile High City over the weekend.
The opening game of the series begins Friday at 5:40 pm. PT.
