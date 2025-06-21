Inside The Padres

Padres Pitcher Has Locker in Clubhouse, Indicating Imminent Roster Move

Valentina Martinez

Oct 9, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt (8) removes pitcher Bryan Hoeing (78) in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game four of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
Oct 9, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt (8) removes pitcher Bryan Hoeing (78) in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game four of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
In this story:

San Diego Padres right-handed pitcher Bryan Hoeing has a locker in the clubhouse, per The San Diego Union-Tribune's Jeff Sanders.

More news: Latest Luis Robert Update Bodes Well For Padres' Chances of Trading For Him

Hoeing was shut down from the start of the season as well as during spring training because of a shoulder issue.

It appears Hoeing is set to make his season debut soon. The right-hander sported a 1.52 ERA in 23.2 innings for the Padres last season after being acquired at the trade deadline.

Hoeing was on a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso, where he posted an 5.87 ERA with seven strikeouts and 2.22 WHIP across seven innings.

The 28-year-old was extremely effective out of the Padres bullpen last season, and his return provides the team with another high-leverage arm.

Hoeing has a career 4.80 ERA with 102 strikeouts across 137 innings pitched. Since making his Major League debut in 2022, the right-hander has only spent time with two teams.

Hoeing began his career with the Miami Marlins and was traded to the Padres at last year's trade deadline.

President of baseball operations A.J. Preller is expected to be just as busy this summer as the Padres hope to acquire the final pieces of a championship team.

More news: Padres Could Acquire $50 Million All-Star, Gold Glover in Blockbuster Trade, Says Insider

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.

Published |Modified
Valentina Martinez
VALENTINA MARTINEZ

Home/San Diego Padres News