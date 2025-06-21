Padres Pitcher Has Locker in Clubhouse, Indicating Imminent Roster Move
San Diego Padres right-handed pitcher Bryan Hoeing has a locker in the clubhouse, per The San Diego Union-Tribune's Jeff Sanders.
Hoeing was shut down from the start of the season as well as during spring training because of a shoulder issue.
It appears Hoeing is set to make his season debut soon. The right-hander sported a 1.52 ERA in 23.2 innings for the Padres last season after being acquired at the trade deadline.
Hoeing was on a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso, where he posted an 5.87 ERA with seven strikeouts and 2.22 WHIP across seven innings.
The 28-year-old was extremely effective out of the Padres bullpen last season, and his return provides the team with another high-leverage arm.
Hoeing has a career 4.80 ERA with 102 strikeouts across 137 innings pitched. Since making his Major League debut in 2022, the right-hander has only spent time with two teams.
Hoeing began his career with the Miami Marlins and was traded to the Padres at last year's trade deadline.
President of baseball operations A.J. Preller is expected to be just as busy this summer as the Padres hope to acquire the final pieces of a championship team.
