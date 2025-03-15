Padres Pitcher in 5th Starter Competition Suffers Injury, Likely Out for Opening Day
One of the most important competitions unraveling in camp for the San Diego Padres is who will be the No. 5 starter in the rotation.
The candidates to earn the final spot in the rotation include Kyle Hart, Stephen Kolek, Matt Waldron, and Randy Vásquez. The winner of the competition would join Dylan Cease, Michael King, Yu Darvish, and Nick Pivetta in the San Diego rotation.
Waldron was considered a favorite, but is now at risk of missing the start of the season after sustaining a mild left oblique strain Friday night.
Manager Mike Shildt's comments don't bode well for the right-hander's chances of being ready to open the season.
“Obliques take a while,” Shildt said, via MLB.com's AJ Cassavell. “We'll reevaluate it, but he's going to need some rest for some period of time, which will be determined.”
Waldron was warming up in the bullpen when he suffered the injury, and Shildt reaffirmed the right-hander will likely miss the beginning of the year.
“As of now, that would seem like it would be in jeopardy,” Shildt said.
With Waldron's timetable to return uncertain, it appears Vásquez, Hart, and Kolek will be the final three pitchers vying for a spot at the back end of the rotation.
There is speculation Vásquez will emerge as the winner of the competition.
The right-hander arrived to San Diego via the Juan Soto trade and made crucial starts throughout the 2024 season while starters Darvish and Joe Musgrove missed time.
Last season, Vásquez went 4-7 and produced a 4.87 ERA with 62 strikeouts, 29 walks, and 1.51 WHIP across 98 innings. He made 20 starts for the Padres in 2024.
