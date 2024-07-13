Padres Pitcher Injured Tuesday Finally Heads to 15-Day IL
The San Diego Padres made several roster moves before their series opener against the Atlanta Braves on Friday.
One of those moves included relief pitcher Wandy Peralta landing on the 15-day injured list. The left-hander exited Tuesday's game with an adductor strain and it hasn't responded enough to avoid a trip to the IL.
“It’s a little more severe than we thought,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said. “It’s going to require some time. It’s going to require some time away to rest, heal.”
Peralta has a 4.50 ERA over 34 innings this year. However, he’s allowed 10 earned runs over his last nine innings.
With Peralta on the shelf, the Padres called up Sean Reynolds from Triple-A El Paso to make his major league debut. A converted hitter, the 6-foot-8 Reynolds pushes triple digits with his four-seamer and was acquired along with Garrett Cooper in a trade with the Miami Marlins that sent Ryan Weathers to South Beach.
Before the trade, Reynolds had a 3.50 ERA in 18 innings at Triple-A Jacksonville. He finished the season in El Paso where he had a 13.50 ERA in 16 innings.
This year, the 26-year-old Reynolds has a 6.55 ERA in 45.1 innings at Triple-A El Paso but 13 strikeouts over 8.2 scoreless innings over his last four appearances.