Padres Pitcher Jeremiah Estrada Has Hilarious Reaction to His New Record
Jeremiah Estrada travels with a black suitcase from city to city. It holds his beloved PlayStation 5 and monitor.
After setting a new Expansion Era record by striking out 13 consecutive batters, the San Diego Padres' reliever compared his job to his favorite video game. He also pulled out his phone and revealed an ongoing thread with some of his friends about his player card getting supercharged.
“The goal wasn’t to make the team; I mean of course it’s to make the team,” Estrada said while laughing as he read through what he told his friends. “It wasn’t to make the All-Star team. It wasn’t to beat this record. All I was trying to eff’n do was get my rank up on my MLB The Show card.
“That’s been the whole goal.”
Estrada, whose player card holds a 57 on his virtual card, was supercharged to a 99 in honor of his record-setting feat. Now, he can play the game with all of his friends usining a supercharged version of himself for the next five days.
“I can’t wait to use my card tonight,” he said while rubbing his hands together in front of his locker. “… I’m a huge gamer. To the point where if I have an off day I’m not leaving my room.”