With a record 13 Ks in a row, #Padres reliever / gamer @Jeremiah13Estra knows exactly what he's doing on the off-day in Kansas City.



"All I was trying to eff’n do was get my rank up on my @MLBTheShow card. ... I can't wait to use my card tonight." https://t.co/4EOTGle1eK https://t.co/8hsD70qhDa