Padres Pitcher Leaves Game With Adductor Injury
Wandy Peralta was removed from Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners with an apparent lower-body injury.
The San Diego Padres reliever was pulled in the ninth inning with what manager Mike Shildt said was a “mild adductor strain” after allowing a two-out double to Cal Raleigh. He winced and grabbed at his groin immediately after making a pitch, resulting in him exiting alongside a trainer.
Peralta inherited a game that was already lost. San Diego trailed from start to finish and needed help finding success against Seattle starter Logan Gilbert. It only took Gilbert 87 pitches to get through 7.2 innings, allowing four hits, walking one, and striking out seven.
Despite the loss, the Padres have still won 12 of their last 18 games and are clinging to the final National League Wild Card spot. But, they have now dropped three straight games while only banging out eight hits in the past two.
Peralta is 2-2 with a 4.50 earned run average across 34 innings this season. He signed a four-year contract with San Diego after having the best year of his eight-year career, having posted a 2.83 ERA and 1.4 WAR with 51 strikeouts across 54 innings for the Yankees.
If Peralta were to land on the injured list, that stint would run through the All-Star break but Shildt said it was too early to tell whether that would be necessary. More information about the injury will be made available on Wednesday.