Padres Pitcher Predicted to Make First All-Star Team in 2025
Dylan Cease has logged four straight seasons with 200 strikeouts but has not been named an All-Star in any of the first six seasons of his big league career.
That could all change in 2025, according to Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter. Reuter predicts Cease will be named to his first All-Star Game next season.
"The 29-year-old also quietly logged a career-best 8.5 percent walk rate after leading the AL in walks twice during his time with the White Sox, helping to take his game to the next level," Reuter wrote.
"Now he is entering a contract year and poised to cash in with a nine-figure payday if he can put together another season of frontline production."
Cease delivered a solid 2024 campaign, making 33 starts and finishing with a 14-11 record, a 3.47 ERA, a 1.067 WHIP, 224 strikeouts, and a 4.2 WAR. His performance earned him a fourth-place finish in the NL Cy Young voting, just two years after placing second in the AL Cy Young race with the White Sox.
Cease, 30, has compiled a career record of 48-35 with a 3.52 ERA, a 1.207 WHIP, 891 strikeouts, and a 16.0 WAR since his 2021 breakout.
Cease joined the Padres last March in a trade with the White Sox and went on to finish fourth in the National League Cy Young voting. He delivered a strong season, recording a 3.47 ERA over 189.1 innings in 33 starts. Highlighting his year was a no-hitter on July 25, the second in franchise history.
There have been rumors that the Padres might trade Cease but that seems unlikely and could be a moot point if San Diego doesn't sign Japanese free agent Roki Sasaki.
Sasaki, San Diego’s top target, isn’t expected to finalize a deal until at least Jan. 15.
The Padres need starting pitching, but trading Cease is not entirely off the table given their efforts to reduce payroll. San Diego’s projected 2025 payroll is roughly $40 million higher than it was at the end of last season, adding pressure to make financial adjustments.
Given the rising cost of pitching in free agency, Cease could be a valuable trade asset for the Padres. He might help the team address needs in left field or at designated hitter while also potentially bringing in prospects that could be used in future deals.