Padres Place All-Star on Injured List in Shocking Move
The San Diego Padres have placed second baseman Jake Cronenworth on the injured list with a non-displaced rib fracture, the team announced Friday. Cronenworth sustained the right rib fracture when he was hit by a pitch Sunday in Chicago.
In a corresponding move, the Padres selected the contract of Tyler Wade and transferred right-hander Matt Waldron to the 60-day IL.
Cronenworth is the second Padres' starter to land on the IL just a few weeks into the 2025 season. Outfielder Jackson Merrill was sidelined by a hamstring strain.
The Padres second baseman previously said he should be ready to go by Friday's game against the Colorado Rockies, but it appears the rib fracture is serious enough for Cronenworth to land on the IL.
Through 12 games this season (Cronenworth missed Wednesday's game against the Athletics), he is hitting .357 with two home runs, five runs batted in, and a .895 OPS.
The Friars have faced adversity early into the 2025 season because of injuries, but the Padres currently lead the division with a 10-3 record. Though stars seem to be falling left and right, San Diego has shown no signs of slowing down.
“What I’m confident will happen: Guys will step up and perform,” manager Mike Shildt said to MLB.com's AJ Cassavell. “We’ve got a good club. We’ve got a lot of good parts to it. We’ve got guys that are more than capable of showing up tomorrow and helping us win a Major League Baseball game.”
