Padres Place Jason Heyward on IL, Recall Outfielder From Triple-A
San Diego Padres outfielder Jason Heyward was placed on the injured list with left knee inflammation.
More news: How Are Jurickson Profar, Tanner Scott and Other Former Padres Doing Thus Far in 2025
In a corresponding move, the Padres recalled outfielder Tirso Orenlas from Triple-A El Paso. The Padres' outfielder depth continues to dwindle as three outfielders are currently on the IL in Jackson Merrill, Brandon Lockridge, and Heyward being the latest.
Heyward was scratched from Friday's lineup and replaced by Oscar Gonzalez, who will also get the start at left fielder Saturday.
Gonzalez has impressed his teammates and manager with how hard he has hit the ball recently. The outfielder recently produced balls off the bat over 100 mph.
“Incredibly strong,” manager Mike Shildt said to The San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee. “… He’s got history. I mean, this guy hit in Cleveland for a full year. Played every day and hit. We’ll play the matchups. It’s part of the game. But this guy takes good at-bats. I don’t care if you’re right handed, left handed, whatever you’re throwing.”
Ornelas is still expected to make his Major League debut in Houston.
The 25-year-old was batting .281 with a .777 OPS in Triple-A. He hit .297 with an .864 OPS with El Paso last season.
Though the Padres have lost several players to injury, the San Diego squad continues rolling through the season.
More news: Jackson Merrill Still Not Close to Returning to Padres, Says Manager Mike Shildt
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.