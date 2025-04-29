Padres Placing Infielder on Injured List, Activating Luis Arraez in Massive Roster Move
The San Diego Padres have officially activated All-Star Luis Arraez from the injured list. He will return to the team ahead of a pivotal matchup against the San Francisco Giants, batting second.
As a result, veteran Yuli Gurriel has been designated for assignment and Mason McCoy will head to the injured list.
Arraez also returns to a Friars team that desperately needs him back as they have lost four games in a row. After Arraez's scary incident last Sunday in a win against the Houston Astros, San Diego has gone just 1-5 in their All-Star's absence.
Last Sunday's incident featured Arraez running out a bunt in the first inning of a matchup in Houston and colliding with second baseman Mauricio Dubon as he went to cover first base. Arraez was lifted on a backboard and transferred out of the ball park and to a local hospital.
To try and ease the tension of a chilling moment, Arraez gave a thumbs up on the cart as the medical staff drove him away, but it still made for an uncomfortable few hours waiting for updates.
The team later confirmed that Arraez was in stable condition, responsive, conscious, and moving his extremities. He was luckily able to make his way back to the clubhouse that night, but not able to travel with the team to their next series in Detroit.
Just one week later, Arraez was seen at Petco Park taking batting practice and running, per Sammy Levitt of 97.3 The Fan. Fellow All-Stars Jackson Merrill and Jason Heyward were also seen ramping up for an imminent return.
Arraez spent the next week on the seven-day injured list as he was still dealing with a concussion and taking various tests, but he has been able to work his way back to the field and is now activated to return to MLB play.
The All-Star's return will be plenty of reason for fans to take a giant collective sigh of relief, but the timing couldn't be better given the 19-win Giants are currently at the top of the division.
So far this season, Arraez is batting .287 with an OPS of .755. His impact both on the diamond and in the dugout will be extremely important for the team's success moving forward.
