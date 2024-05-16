Padres Players React to Fans Booing Them After Being Swept By Rockies
The San Diego Padres were booed off the Petco Park field on Wednesday following a series sweep at the hands of the last-place Colorado Rockies. The Padres, who were coming off a high of beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in their three-game series over the weekend, fell flat against the suddenly red-hot Rockies.
The Padres went just 3-for-22 with runners in scoring position across the three games, and it culminated in a shutout loss in ugly 8-0 fashion.
Padres fans weren't happy with the performance, and let their players hear it — immediately.
“One-nothing homer and I heard a boo already,” Bogaerts said to reporters after the game. “We all want to play well. We all want to contribute. Play better. You don’t like the boos, play better. That’s all I can say.”
Bogaerts was far from the only player who heard the boos.
Wednesday night's starter, Michael King, struggled on Wednesday allowing six runs on eight hits in 5.1 innings of work. He knew the Padres deserved the boos.
“We’re fully deserving of it if we’re playing that poorly,” King said. “I continue to think we have some smart fans here and they know when they are watching bad baseball. So we have to figure that out.”
Added superstar third baseman Manny Machado: "We played bad baseball. It's deserved."
The Padres have a much-needed off day on Thursday before starting a seven-game road trip in Atlanta and Cincinnati. They currently sit at 22-24, 7.5 games back of the Dodgers for first place in the National League West.