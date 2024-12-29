Padres' Potential $60 Million All-Star Free Agent Linked to AL Powerhouse
The San Diego Padres are faced with a dilemma this offseason. As the organization tries to shed payroll, the team simultaneously must add talent. But how do the Padres spend less, while also garnering talent?
One method of cutting payroll is by letting go of Friars free agents such as reliever Tanner Scott, outfielder Jurickson Profar, and infielder Ha-Seong Kim. In regards to Scott, MLB.com linked the reliever to the Baltimore Orioles, a team that just lost out on the best starting pitcher remaining on the market, Corbin Burnes.
"With Corbin Burnes joining the D-backs, the free-agent market for starting pitchers has dried up. The Orioles’ most likely route to acquiring an ace this offseason is by searching for a trade partner and swinging a deal similar to the one for Burnes that they pulled off with the Brewers last offseason. But Baltimore could still look to add a high-leverage arm to the back end of its bullpen mix via free agency. One potential fit is the 30-year-old Scott, who would serve as a strong left-handed complement to the right-handed trio of closer Félix Bautista, Yennier Cano and Seranthony Domínguez."
In 2017, Scott began his major league career in Baltimore where he recorded a 4.73 ERA over 170 appearances in five seasons. Since then, the left-hander has emerged as one of the best relievers in baseball posting a 1.75 ERA in 72 games with the Miami Marlins and Padres during the 2024 season. Scott was also named an All-Star this year.
While Friars free agents may not return to the Padres, the organization has yet to make any major league signings or trades. There has been speculation that the Padres could trade starting pitcher Dylan Cease, which seems more likely if the team signs Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki.
Sasaki is expected to sign during the next international signing period which opens on Jan. 15, so there's a chance the Padres could wait to make any moves until after Sasaki is signed, whether that be with San Diego or elsewhere.
There is also speculation the Padres won't engineer a reunion with Profar, which would be a huge void to fill in the outfield and in the clubhouse. There are numerous decisions to be made for San Diego in terms of trades and free agent signings, but the Padres have remained particularly quiet this offseason.
