Padres Potential Trade for Ace Pitcher Not Close: Report
The San Diego Padres need to add another arm to the starting rotation. That much was confirmed on Wednesday when Joe Musgrove clarified his injury and revealed that he doesn't have a timeline for his return.
With that being said, a report from Dennis Lin and Ken Rosenthal on The Athletic earlier this week said that the Padres were interested in starting pitcher Garrett Crochet of the Chicago White Sox. But one source cautioned on Wednesday night that no deal was close.
San Diego general manager A.J. Preller has been aggressive in acquiring game-changing players. He made a deal for Dylan Cease just before the season started and then shocked Major League Baseball when he acquired Luis Arraez from the Miami Marlins in May.
The biggest obstacle for Preller in completing a trade for Crochet is that the White Sox don't have to trade him. The 24-year-old is arbitration-eligible for the next two seasons and earning only $800,000 this season.
Crochet is also the ace of the White Sox staff with a 3.49 ERA in 13 starts and has a high asking price. The expected widespread interest in Crochet could lead to general manager Chris Getz receiving a haul too good to turn down as Getz looks to build for the future.