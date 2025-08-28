Padres Predicted to Bring Back $6.5 Million All-Star in Offseason Steal
San Diego Padres outfielder Ramon Laureano has made a major impact with the ballclub since coming over from the Baltimore Orioles at the trade deadline.
The 31-year-old outfielder has arguably been the hottest hitter on the team since joining. He's putting together quality at-bats, and playing very good defense to boot. Laureano also seemingly loves playing the rival Los Angeles Dodgers.
This premise tracks given the performances he's demonstrated in which he's already robbed Teoscar Hernandez of a grand slam and slugged two homers in six games versus LA.
Laureano has already established himself as a very significant member of a team with World Series aspirations. In the offseason, the Padres will have a decision on their hands. Laureano has a $6.5 million club option for the 2026 season.
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, it seems very likely that Laureano will continue his journey in San Diego with the Friars.
"Laureano is having the best season of his career, performing well with the Orioles (15 home runs, 46 RBIs, .884 OPS in 82 games) before a midseason trade to the Padres," Feinsand writes. "Since the trade, Laureano has four homers, 15 RBIs and a .942 OPS in 22 games with San Diego, making it a near certainty that the Padres will pick up his option for next season."
It's a total win-win for the Padres. Laureano seemingly loves playing in San Diego and has already developed into a beloved figure with the fan base. His ability to mash the baseball is real. Currently, Laureano ranks above the 90th percentile in batting run value, xBA, xSLG, and xwOBA.
Laureano also is in the 87th percentile in barrel percentage and hard-hit percentage, and in the 85th percentile in LA sweet-spot percentage. For good measure, Laureano also ranks in the 90th percentile defensively in terms of arm value and in the 83rd percentile in arm strength.
There'a chance Laureano can't replicate the success he's having currently next year. Even if that's the case, San Diego is only on the hook for $6.5 million. The Padres also seemingly have the luxury in enjoying the tail-end of Laureano's prime before having to think about an extension into the future.
