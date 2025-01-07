Padres Predicted to Bring Back Utility Man in Surprise Move
Ha-Seong Kim has been linked to several teams this offseason including the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, and San Francisco Giants — but in a shocking twist, Jim Bowden of The Athletic predicts a return to San Diego.
"The Giants had interest in Kim until they were able to land Willy Adames in free agency," Bowden wrote. "Now, I think he’d fit great with the Red Sox, who could then keep Trevor Story at second base, allowing Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell another year of development at Triple-A.
"However, the best team for Kim, without a doubt, is still the Padres. They also are a much better team with him at shortstop and Xander Bogaerts at second base than if they have to play Bogaerts at shortstop."
More news: Padres' Jurickson Profar Could Leave San Diego for AL West
Kim has spent his first four MLB seasons with the San Diego Padres, showcasing consistent production at the plate with a .242/.326/.380 slash line over 1,976 plate appearances. While his offensive contributions are solid, his standout reputation is built on his exceptional defensive abilities, making him a key asset on defense.
The utility man won a Gold Glove in 2023 for primarily playing second base and then moved to shortstop during spring training ahead of the 2024 season.
Kim is set to miss the start of the 2025 season as he recovers from shoulder surgery on his throwing arm. Despite this setback, he’s expected to secure a strong contract this winter. Over the past three seasons, Kim has been six percent better than league average offensively, highlighting his consistent value at the plate.
San Diego needs to make some kind of splash in free agency because their offseason has been relatively quiet when it comes to adding talent to the roster.
However, president of baseball operations and general manager A.J. Preller has hinted at potential additions for weeks.
“We definitely have a lot of things that we were able to do and could line up on,” Preller said at the Winter Meetings in Dallas. “We’ll see where it all takes us in the next couple weeks. … Even though we haven’t lined up on anything from a trade or free-agent standpoint, it’s been super active. Way further ahead from a knowledge standpoint today than we were when we got here on Sunday.”
Hopefully, Preller and the Padres can make their additions before spring training gets underway in February.