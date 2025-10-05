Padres Predicted to Compete With At Least 5 Teams for Michael King in Free Agency
The New York Post's Jon Heyman predicted the San Diego Padres would need to fight off five other teams to retain starting pitcher Michael King in free agency.
King has a mutual option with the Padres for 2026, but has been predicted all season to opt out and test the free agency market. Heyman believes other teams who would be interested are the New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles, San Francisco Giants and his former team, the New York Yankees.
The southpaw struggled with injury in 2025, making just 15 starts after wrestling with a nerve issue in his shoulder and knee inflammation later in the season, but has been one of the Padres' best pitchers during his two seasons in San Diego.
In his inaugural season with the Friars, King posted a 2.95 ERA through 31 appearances, eclipsing 200 strikeouts for the first time in his first full season as a starting pitcher. He got off to a similar start in 2025 with a 2.59 ERA through 10 starts before he landed on the injured list late in May.
He wasn't quite as good after coming back from injury, allowing 12 runs through 10 innings in his first three starts in the second half, though threw 7.7 shutout innings through his final two starts of the season. King also made a relief appearance in the postseason, a role he isn't unfamiliar with, and threw a shutout innings against the Chicago Cubs.
Despite the speculation, King stated he hasn't made a decision on his future with the Padres after their loss against the Cubs in the Wild Card series.
“I’ll let it digest for a little bit,” King said. “Then I’m sure it’s a conversation I’ll have with my family and my agent. I don’t even know. These guys have all been incredible the last couple years. … [General manager] A.J. Preller knows how to put together a team. We had everybody going for one goal, all pulling for each other. It was really fun to be a part of these last two years.”
With the Padres also likely to lose Dylan Cease in free agency this winter, they could make a push to keep King to avoid a full rotation shakeup.
