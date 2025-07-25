Padres Predicted to Cut Ties With 23-Year-Old Top Prospect at Trade Deadline
The San Diego Padres desperately need another strong bat before the July 31 deadline. If the Padres want to fill that need, they will need to part ways with some of their top prospects.
The Athletic named right-handed starting pitcher Miguel Mendez as a top trade option for San Diego. The Padres signed Mendez as an 18-year-old out of the Dominican Republic in February 2021.
Mendez played one game in High-A in 2022 but was not able to earn a regular spot in the division until this season. He pitched all of 2023 and 2024 in Single-A then made three starts in the division this season before earning his second promotion to High-A in May.
Mendez has put together the strongest season of his career in 2025, logging a 1.89 ERA in 14 starts. He has accrued a 1.46 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 11 starts in High-A.
The Athletic highlighted how Mendez’s pitches have reached 100 mph, and he has demonstrated more control with his pitches this season. His recent improvements have reportedly caught the attention of several MLB scouts, which will benefit the Padres if they choose to trade him at the deadline.
San Diego needs a left fielder and could use an upgrade at catcher. But most importantly, the Padres need someone who can also produce offensively.
Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran has been a big name surrounding the Padres ahead of the deadline. He is a strong batter and would fill the hole in left field for San Diego.
The Padres reportedly made an offer to the Boston Red Sox for Duran, which included starting pitcher Dylan Cease, their No. 2 prospect Ethan Salas and one unnamed prospect, per MassLive's Sean McAdam.
McAdam confirmed the other prospect is not No. 1 Padres prospect and No. 3 MLB prospect Leo De Vries. Given the attention Mendez has received in recent weeks, the 23-year-old could be the other prospect the Padres included in their offer to the Red Sox.
Although the Red Sox have expressed interest in Cease, Boston ultimately rejected this offer.
"Similarly, the Red Sox have signaled interest in Dylan Cease, who would be a rental," McAdam wrote. "The Padres, in their never-ending quest to acquire Duran, proposed a package involving Cease, catching prospect Ethan Salas and another prospect (not shortstop Leo de Vries) for Duran, which was quickly rejected."
The Padres will likely continue their pursuit for Duran, which could still include Mendez as part of the package.
