Padres Predicted to Fall Short of Dodgers in NL West by Anonymous Executives
The San Diego Padres have had an impressive start to the season, despite myriad injuries to several key players in the lineup and pitching staff.
Nevertheless, the Padres are still not the favorites to win the division, according to anonymous MLB executives. The Los Angeles Dodgers have been pegged as the clear-cut winners of the division.
“I still believe the Dodgers will win the division and the D-backs, Giants and Padres will fight it out for second,” an NL executive said to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. “I think San Francisco has good enough starting pitching depth to get them through the year, and [Willy] Adames will carry them at some point to go along with [Matt] Chapman and [Jung Hoo] Lee.”
The Padres are predicted to go back and forth with the San Francisco Giants for second place in the division, not first.
“The Giants’ pitching staff and key lineup members look ready to contend at the highest levels,” the AL exec said. “Jung Hoo Lee has been exciting and they have a fairly competitive starting lineup. I do expect them to taper off some due to limited lineup depth and they'll be in a battle for second with San Diego. The Dodgers are going through it with injuries and they're still a strong team; once they're healthy they should end up in first.”
Entering the 2024 postseason, the Padres were dubbed as the hottest team in baseball. Meanwhile, the Dodgers were considered a depleted team because of their injury issues with the pitching staff.
The Friars pushed L.A. to the brink of elimination in the National League Division Series, but ultimately fell short, losing Game 5. Manager Mike Shildt acknowledged the Padres have unfinished business in 2025, and it would be a mistake to think the San Diego squad wouldn't make good on that promise.
