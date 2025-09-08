Padres Predicted to Have Aggressive Offseason By Rival Executives
The San Diego Padres are expected to be active during the upcoming MLB offseason, according to rival executives.
The Padres organization, while led by president of baseball operations A.J. Preller, is known for making aggressive team-building moves and deploying all resources to improving the roster.
During this year's MLB trade deadline, he pulled off several deals despite having limited prospects to deal. It was a true pièce de résistance for Preller, who lived up to this reputation as a deal-maker and gave the ball clubs several upgrades.
While he made San Diego a stronger title contender, rival teams believe that Preller will be making several big moves over the winter, preparing the team for another run.
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reached out to officials across the MLB landscape to gather their thoughts on what Preller will do in the winter.
"“They’ll still have a solid core of players to build around,” an NL executive told Feinsand.
“I can’t see a scenario where they don’t continue to work on adding pieces that they think can help them win a championship.”
The Padres are going to have several key free agents enter the market, including starters Dylan Cease and Michael King, along with closer Robert Suarez and designated hitter Luis Arraez.
The front office is facing tough decisions about how to deploy the team's limited payroll flexibility, but these challenges are expected not to deter Preller from being aggressive; instead, they are expected to empower him to think creatively.
“A reasonable baseline assumption is that A.J. will continue to do what he’s always done in San Diego: attempt to maximize the current season’s roster while worrying about the future when he gets there,” another NL official said to Feinsand.
“How that plays out exactly is anyone’s guess. But we shouldn’t assume that his M.O. is going to change all of a sudden just because the Padres will be losing a handful of impactful players."
The Padres are expected to go deep during the playoffs in October, riding their strong bullpen and star hitters, but in a tight National League field, it will not be an easy task, especially with the Los Angeles Dodgers looming.
No matter what happens in the fall, Preller is expected to return to his old habits and wheel-and-deal his way through another transactional period.
