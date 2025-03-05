Padres Predicted to Have Worse Record in 2025
The San Diego Padres were on their way to becoming the best team in the National League West and possibly even the best team in baseball last year.
After nearly ending the Los Angeles Dodgers’ postseason run in the NL Division Series and securing the second-best regular season in franchise history, the 2024 season seemed like the perfect chance for the Padres to win their first World Series.
But the Dodgers ultimately crushed those dreams, as they came back to defeat San Diego in the NLDS. Adding salt to the wound of a disappointing end to the 2024 season, Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly predicts the Padres’ success will not carry over into the 2025 season.
San Diego won 93 games last season, which was five games below the franchise record and the closest the Padres have come to reaching the 100-win mark. Meanwhile, the Dodgers won 98 games, the Arizona Diamondbacks won 89, and the San Francisco Giants won 80.
Unlike the other NL West teams, the Padres’ tight budget limited their front office’s ability to be productive this offseason. San Diego did not make any moves involving MLB talent until February, when the franchise signed outfielder Jason Heyward, starting pitcher Nick Pivetta, and first baseman Connor Joe.
Additionally, the Padres lost reliever Tanner Scott, outfielder Jurickson Profar, and shortstop Ha-Seong Kim in free agency, among others.
The Diamondbacks, on the other hand, have added multiple talented pieces to their roster for 2025. Arizona signed four-time All-Star starting pitcher Corbin Burnes to a six-year, $210 million deal while obtaining 2024 All-Star first baseman Josh Naylor in a trade with the Cleveland Guardians.
The Giants’ front office also made major moves in the offseason, including signing three-time Cy Young starting pitcher Justin Verlander to a one-year contract.
San Francisco’s most impactful addition will be shortstop Willy Adames. The two-time Milwaukee Brewers’ Most Valuable Player signed a seven-year, $182 million deal with the franchise in December.
In addition to their multiple offseason moves, the Dodgers snatched Scott and Japanese-born free agent starting pitcher Roki Sasaki from the Padres and two-time Cy Young starting pitcher Blake Snell from the Giants.
Simply put, the Diamondbacks, Giants, and Dodgers’ front offices outperformed the Padres’ front office in the offseason. Therefore, Kelly predicts the Padres will finish 2025 with a worse record than last season, but still believes they are contenders for the NL Wild Card spot.
