Padres Predicted to Land $15 Million Gold Glove Utility Man in Trade Deadline Move
Ha-Seong Kim played four seasons with the San Diego Padres before signing with the Tampa Bay Rays as a free agent in February.
Kim, who was the Padres’ Most Valuable Player in 2023, was versatile on defense. He would split his time between second base, third base, shortstop and even made one appearance at designated hitter for the Padres.
Without Kim this season, San Diego lacks that key versatile player that could fill in all over the infield. But as the trade deadline approaches, MLB insider Greg Amsigner linked the Padres to a new versatile infield trade target.
“Isiah Kiner-Filefa does get traded,” Amsinger said on MLB Network. “I think he's the new version of Ha-Seong Kim for the San Diego Padres. He (Kim) obviously left in free agency to the Tampa Bay Rays. But they need somebody that can spell Manny Machado, let Manny get off his feet and he'll DH. They can play some shortstop, let Xander Bogaerts get a blow, can play second base, Cronenworth can get a half day off. I think he's incredibly valuable and AJ Preller loves defensive versatility.”
The Toronto Blue Jays traded Kiner-Filefa to the Pittsburgh Pirates for second baseman Charles McAdoo at the deadline last season. He has primarily been a shortstop for the Pirates and made one appearance at third base this season but has MLB experience at every position except first base.
Kiner-Filefa even started pitching in 2023 as a reliever for the New York Yankees. The right-hander holds a 3.00 career ERA and one strikeout in six innings over the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
The 2020 American League Gold Glove winner is in the final season of the two-year, $15 million contract he signed with the Blue Jays in 2023. Therefore, he could be a rental for the Padres’ postseason run.
Kiner-Filefa is currently performing well at the plate. His .276/.319/.344 slash line this season is his best since 2020 when he was the Texas Rangers’ Most Valuable Player. In his last seven games, he has slashed .318/.348/.409 and logged seven hits and one stolen base.
As San Diego looks ahead to the postseason, the Padres could benefit from having a player like Kiner-Filefa, who can replace the hole left by Kim’s departure.
