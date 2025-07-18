Padres Predicted to Land All-Star Outfielder in Blockbuster Trade Deadline Deal
The MLB Trade Deadline is rapidly approaching.
With two weeks until the deadline on July 31 at 6:00 p.m. ET, teams essentially have two weeks to augment their roster with transactions that positively impact the fortunes of a possible World Series run.
The San Diego Padres are no stranger to these sorts of acquisitions. As we've seen time and time again, AJ Preller is highly aggressive in bringing in the types of talent that have the Padres consistently in the playoff mix.
One area the team could look to bolster is in the outfield — namely left field. Matt Johnson of Yahoo! Sports has identified Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran as someone the Friars could look into as a possible fit. The sense is that a trade could be brokered that appeases both teams.
"The Boston Red Sox went on a 10-game winning streak before the All-Star Break, thrusting them back into buying mode at the MLB trade deadline," Johnson writes. "On the surface, that would make trading outfielder Jarren Duran less likely. However, there’s a path to a deal with the San Diego Padres, making both clubs happy and allowing each of them to remain contenders down the stretch."
Additionally, Duran as a player fits what the Padres need — a speedster that hits the ball hard and plays with an edge. Being a California native, Duran surely would welcome a return to his native Southern California.
"Duran adds an All-Star-caliber left fielder to the Padres’ lineup, plugging a hole at a position that has produced the fifth-lowest OPS (.632) in the majors this year," Johnson added. "Boston could get a few of the Padres’ top prospects in return, but a bigger piece could be closer Robert Suarez (3.54 ERA and 1.03 WHIP). San Diego could elevate Adrian Morejon into the closer role and be just fine, while Boston strengthens its bullpen and farm system."
Duran is a perfect fit in San Diego stylistically as a player, but also culturally. He's very well respected in Boston and would immediately be a big addition to the Padres' clubhouse.
He ranks in the 91st percentile in sprint speed, 97th percentile in baserunning run value, the 88th percentile in average exit velocity, and the 85th percentile in bat speed. All of those metrics cater to the notion that Duran would be a major difference-maker for Mike Shildt's team.
