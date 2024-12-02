Padres Predicted to Lose All-Star Free Agent to AL Squad
Tanner Scott is arguably the best available free agent reliever this offseason and he is most likely leaving San Diego to find a future elsewhere.
Scott was a top target at this year’s trade deadline and is expected to be the most in-demand reliever in free agency. As the premier left-handed option on the market, his value is unmatched.
Now a free agent, Scott is poised to secure a lucrative deal this offseason. Spotrac projects the 30-year-old reliever to land a four-year, $65 million contract. While San Diego remains a potential destination — given how much the Padres valued him in their trade acquisition — other teams are in the mix.
More News: Padres All-Star Free Agent Expected to Leave Team for $60 Million Deal
Several baseball insiders have linked the lefty to the Texas Rangers.
The Athletic’s Andy McCullough, for instance, identified one free-agent target for each team and predicted that the Texas Rangers could be the ones to sign Scott.
"Texas believes the team can contend in 2025," McCullough writes. "Most of the lineup from the 2023 championship squad is still around. Jacob deGrom will enter the season at full strength. But while owner Ray Davis is not expected to authorize the huge expenditures the team required to assemble most of the roster, maybe there is enough room to add someone like Scott.
"He was the most valuable reliever in baseball these past two seasons, according to FanGraphs. When he throws strikes, he looks indomitable. He owned Shohei Ohtani during the postseason. He can close or he can put out fires. For a team looking to return to October, he makes a lot of sense."
In 2024, Scott earned his first All-Star selection and delivered dominant performances for both the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres. The hard-throwing lefty excelled in generating swings and misses, ranking in the 92nd percentile with a 32.7 percent whiff rate. Even when hitters made contact, it was rarely solid, as Scott led the league in average exit velocity, sitting in the 100th percentile at 84.3 mph.
Following a standout season that included his first All-Star selection, the 30-year-old left-hander is expected to draw significant interest from teams around the league. He finished the year with a 1.75 ERA, 22 saves, and 84 strikeouts over 62.2 innings, solidifying his status as a premier reliever.