Padres Predicted to Lose in NLDS to Dodgers Again This Year
The San Diego Padres are just two games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West division and three games ahead of the Cincinnati Reds for the final Wild Card spot in the NL.
After a trade deadline that many around the league believe is some of president of baseball operations A.J. Preller's best work, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller believes that it will all be for nothing with his latest October prediction.
The Padres had yet to make a move with 12 hours to go in the trade deadline, but emerged as one of the most feared teams in baseball after time expired.
Mason Miller, Nestor Cortez and Freddy Fermin were acquired to hold down the pitching roster, as Ryan O'Hearn, Ramon Laureano and Will Wagner were added as the offensive depth that has been at the top of the wish list in recent weeks. Not to mention, Robert Suarez and Dylan Cease are still rostered and ready to contribute to the final push.
With that being said, Miller predicts that the Friars remain in their Wild Card spot and advance through the Wild Card round of the postseason, but will lose to the Dodgers in the NLDS once again.
The Padres were eerily close to knocking out the eventual World Series champions in last season's NLDS, but the offense fell flat.
This season certainly featured its fair share of offensive weakness at times, but the trade deadline deals look to have solidified that problem at the plate. As for the bullpen, the Friars were already working with one of the best relief pitching crews in baseball going into the trade deadline, but now have a 3.76 ERA All-Star to throw into the mix.
Based off of offseason acquisitions alone, Preller and his team knocked it out of the park and have assembled an elite crew for the final stretch of the season. Only time will tell if the post-deadline expectations match the on-field result, but with a bullpen that has never looked stronger and new additions to an electric offense, the future looks bright in San Diego.
