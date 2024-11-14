Padres Predicted to Lose Key Free Agent to Rival Dodgers
Bleacher Report's 2024-25 Major League Baseball free agent rankings provide an in-depth look at the top 25 available players, along with projections for their contracts and potential destinations.
While the team projections are based on solid analysis, they also account for the potential domino effect in the market. For instance, if Blake Snell signs with one team, it could impact the landing spots of other top pitchers like Corbin Burnes and Max Fried.
More news: Padres Prediction Has San Diego Signing Former Cy Young Winner in Blockbuster Move
One of the top available free agents is middle infielder Ha-Seong Kim and Bleacher Report predicts he will sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers for one year, $14 milion.
Kim became a free agent after he declined his portion of an $8 million mutual option with the Padres, the team announced on Nov. 2.
Kim, who had spent the past four seasons with San Diego, will receive a $2 million buyout.
Had Ha-Seong Kim entered free agency last offseason, he would have been one of the most sought-after players on the market. In 2023, he hit 17 home runs, drove in 68 RBIs, drew 75 walks, stole 38 bases, and earned a Gold Glove with the Padres.
Kim has consistently shown he’s an exceptional defender across shortstop, second base, and third base. He’s patient at the plate, works walks, and has proven he can steal bases. Given his skill set, it’s likely that a team willing to be patient with his recovery in April will land him on a one-year deal. If he performs well, next offseason might present an easy decision to extend him a qualifying offer.
Kim, who earned a Gold Glove and received five down-ballot MVP votes in 2023, had a solid 2024 campaign before a labrum tear in his right shoulder cut his season short in mid-August. In 121 games, he hit 11 home runs, drove in 47 RBIs, stole 22 bases, and posted a .700 OPS. He underwent surgery in early October, a procedure that is expected to keep him sidelined until at least late April or early May of 2025.
Although Padres fans would feel a little betrayed, the Dodgers are known for valuing players with positional flexibility and have a clear need in the middle infield. Kim would fit perfectly into their lineup.
If not the Dodgers, the Giants — another NL West rival — have also been linked to Kim in recent reports.