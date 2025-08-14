Padres Predicted to Lose Starting Pitcher to NL Rival in Blockbuster Free Agent Signing
The San Diego Padres made it through the offseason without trading Dylan Cease, and then again at the trade deadline, despite the immense interest surrounding the right-hander.
Cease has been on and off this season, accruing a 4.52 ERA in 24 starts. But when he is at his best, the starting pitcher is tough to beat.
He finished in the top four of Cy Young award voting in two of the last three seasons. Cease also ranks second in the National League with 169 strikeouts behind Philadelphia Phillies starter Zack Wheeler to mark the second season in a row Cease has been at the top of the league in strikeouts.
Cease is set to become a free agent at the end of this season, and it has been speculated that he will sign with another team in the offseason.
Before this season, Cease was expected to sign a lucrative contract this offseason. However, his inconsistencies in 2025 suggest he may consider signing a one-year deal to hopefully enter the free agent market with more to offer after the 2026 season.
Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller predicted that Cease will sign a deal with the New York Mets in free agency.
The Mets have reportedly been in conversations with the Padres about Cease in the past and were linked to the 29-year-old at the trade deadline.
At the deadline, the Padres were only willing to trade Cease for an MLB player that could help their current team. San Diego reportedly offered Cease, their then-No.2 overall prospect Ethan Salas and an unnamed third prospect to the Boston Red Sox for All-Star left fielder Jarren Duran.
The Padres were able to land All-Star talent in closer Mason Miller from the Athletics. But it did not require San Diego to give up Cease.
Despite ultimately keeping Cease around, the Padres were actively looking to trade him if they could find a deal they considered worthy enough. However, it is likely San Diego's asking price for Cease may have been too high for the Mets to agree to.
But once Cease becomes a free agent at the end of the season, New York could continue their pursuit for him.
