Padres Predicted to Make Blockbuster Addition at Deadline, Per National Outlet
As Major League Baseball looks ahead to the July 30 trade deadline, only six teams have officially been tagged as sellers but a handful more could emerge in the coming days.
The San Diego Padres are buying and just like everyone else, they want in on Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet.
According to Noah Camras of Newsweek, they could shock Major League Baseball and actually land the left-handed All-Star.
"The White Sox will strike a deal with a team they've already traded with once this year, and send Crochet to the San Diego Padres who, yet again, make the surprise move of the deadline," writes Camras.
"The Padres already acquired right-handed pitcher Dylan Cease from Chicago right before leaving for Korea. They also acquired All-Star Luis Arraez from the Miami Marlins in May. But A.J. Preller is as aggressive as they come, and he's going to secure one of the biggest stars of the deadline, completely reloading a rotation ahead of a postseason push.
"Crochet will cost even more than Cease, but the Padres have the farm system to get it done."
It would be a bold move for San Diego but a much needed one as the return of Yu Darvish is still unknown and Joe Musgrove is still a couple weeks away.