Padres Predicted to Miss Postseason in 2025 by MLB Insider
The San Diego Padres won't make the postseason in 2025, according to MLB insider Jim Bowden who has the Friars finishing third in the National League West and failing to qualify for the Wild Card Series.
Instead, Bowden has the Arizona Diamondbacks finishing second behind the Los Angeles Dodgers and making the Wild Card round. The other NL Wild Cards he predicts are the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets.
Though Bowden's prediction may seem harsh, there are certainly some facts to defend his theory. For one, the Padres had been quiet for a majority of the offseason. Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks signed one of the most popular free agent starting pitchers available this winter in Corbin Burnes.
However, the Padres have kept their core intact and it's likely why star Manny Machado believes the San Diego squad can run baseball's best division.
"What we did last year as an organization and as a team, you know, a lot of people didn't expect that from us," Machado said. "We overcame a lot of things, a lot of adversity and built something pretty special here. Coming into this season, we've got the same squad going out, we are missing some pieces that left but with the team we got in there we're ready to compete. We're ready to handle some unfinished business that we have."
As for the defending champion Dodgers? Machado believes the Friars will take care of them, too.
“Our division now is by far the best division in baseball,” Machado said to USA Today's Bob Nightengale. “Hands down. We’ve got four teams who could make the playoffs.
"The Dodgers are [bleeping] good, man. But we’re excited to take them down. There’s nothing better than having a championship team in your division that you can knock off.”
The Padres had a busy February adding right-hander Nick Pivetta, KBO's Cy Young-equivalent winner Kyle Hart, and veterans Jason Heyward, Gavin Sheets, Connor Joe, and Jose Iglesias. Whether Sheets and Iglesias make the Opening Day roster remains to be seen, but president of baseball operations A.J. Preller said the team would be entering the 2025 season with a "championship roster."
Though the Padres haven't made numerous blockbuster deals throughout the offseason, the team has always found a way to stay competitive in recent years. Why should the 2025 season be any different?
