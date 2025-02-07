Padres Predicted to Poach $56M Gold Glove Winner From NL West Rival in Blockbuster Signing
The first round of pitchers and catchers will report to spring training in a matter of days, and the San Diego Padres still have a few holes to fill before solidifying their roster for the 2025 season.
One baseball insider seems to believe the Padres could poach a projected $56 million Gold Glove winner from the Colorado Rockies.
Brendan Rodgers was non-tendered in November and Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report believes the Padres will be the free agent's next team.
"For a Gold Glove middle infielder, Rodgers has had a solid bat...in games played at Coors Field," Miller wrote. "Career splits of a .826 OPS at home compared to .628 on the road have undoubtedly made it difficult for the 28-year-old to find a new home.
"Know where he has been even better, though? He has an .887 OPS in 20 career games played at Petco Park, and the Padres have two spots in their lineup that are relatively up for grabs."
Rodgers, 28, was the third overall pick by the Rockies in the 2015 craft and was ranked as the organization’s top prospect by MLB Pipeline when he debuted in 2019.
However, injuries have hindered his ability to reach his full potential, limiting him to 452 games over six seasons with Colorado. Despite the setbacks, he has posted a career .725 OPS with 45 home runs and earned a Gold Glove award in 2022.
Rodgers dislocated his shoulder during spring training in 2023, requiring surgery that sidelined him for much of the season. He returned late in the year but struggled at the plate, hitting .258/.313/.388 with a 78 wRC+ over 46 games.
In 2024, he showed some improvement but still fell short of expectations, posting a .267/.314/.407 slash line with an 88 wRC+.
There are reasons for optimism with Rodgers, particularly his improvement as the 2024 season progressed. He posted a .262/.306/.383 slash line with a 79 wRC+ in the first half but finished stronger, hitting .275/.325/.441 for a 100 wRC+ in the second half. However, much of that late-season success was driven by a strong August, as he struggled in both July and September.
Rodgers would be a versatile addition for the Padres and could be a good fit for a team searching for an answer to help the right side of the infield.
As of now, Jake Cronenworth is going to play second base and Luis Arraez will be at first, but San Diego would prefer to have Arraez as its designated hitter and Cronenworth at first.
Spotrac projects Rodgers' market value as a five-year, $56 million deal. At this point in the offseason, though, it's unlikely he gets that kind of money on the open market.
Thus, he could prove to be a steal for the Padres.