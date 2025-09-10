Inside The Padres

Padres Predicted to Sign $55 Million Slugger in Free Agency

Jason Fray

Sep 6, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers second base Gleyber Torres (25) hits a three run home run in the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report decided to digitally time travel for an exercise that involves the futures of all 30 MLB ballclubs.

Most specifically, Reuter projected what each team's Opening Day lineup could look like in 2026 with corresponding free agent moves.

The San Diego Padres are in an interesting spot for several reasons. Aside from Michael King and Dylan Cease hitting the market as headliner pitching options, stalwart Luis Arraez also is slated to be a free agent. The same can be said for midseason acquisition Ryan O'Hearn.

Reuter believes that O'Hearn will end up with the Cincinnati Reds. When shifting some things around in a possible alignment, the writer has Jake Cronenworth moving to first base — thus opening the door for veteran Gleyber Torres to sign with the Friars and man the second base spot (sitting fifth in the batting order between DH Gavin Sheets and shortstop Xander Bogaerts).

The rationale for having Torres in the lineup is explained further.

"The Padres plugged two holes for the stretch run and into 2026 when they acquired catcher Freddy Fermin (via KC) and outfielder Ramón Laureano (via BAL) at the deadline, but they will need to replace first baseman Ryan O'Hearn who is a free agent. The versatility of Jake Cronenworth means they can also target a second baseman, and Gleyber Torres would slot nicely into the middle of their lineup."

Torres, 28, makes a lot of sense for the Padres. He's a veteran player with plenty of postseason experience. Torres has elite analytics when it comes to more than a handful of hitting categories. Most specifically, Torres ranks above the 80th percentile in strikeout percentage, walk percentage, chase percentage, squared-up percentage, LA sweet-spot percentage, xSLG, xBA, and xwOBA.

In other words, Torres hits the ball exceptionally hard and rarely does he chase out of the zone/strike out.

For a ballclub expecting to compete for a World Series title on an annual basis, Torres brings real winning qualities. He has a very similar profile to that of Arraez — except with more pop and positional versatility.

Along with his current team, the Detroit Tigers, there should be real interest in Torres across the league.

