Padres Predicted to Sign Former Dodgers All-Star to $5 Million Deal
J.D. Martinez is hoping to find another team to play for this winter. Martinez had a stellar performance in 2023 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but went cold down the stretch in 2024 with the New York Mets.
Just Baseball's Ryan Finkelstein believes Martinez would be a good fit with the San Diego Padres.
"If Martinez wants to extend his career, and play for a contender, maybe there is a place for him in the Padres lineup. San Diego is clearly strapped for cash, and they have a hole to fill at DH. Maybe Martinez takes a discount based on his past earnings to play for the Padres."
There was some speculation as to whether Martinez would retire following the 2024 season, but MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that likely won't be the case.
"J.D. Martinez, a big influence in the Mets’ winning clubhouse, is aiming to play in 2025," Heyman wrote.
Signing with the Padres is certainly realistic for Martinez, given San Diego has recently inked two deals with veterans to add to their core group. Martinez would be another proven, veteran addition in San Diego.
Ahead of the 2024 season, Martinez signed a one-year, $12 million deal with the New York Mets. He played a big role in the Queens clubhouse; however, his numbers declined in August and he ended the season batting just .166. As the Mets played deep into the postseason and reached the NLCS to face the Dodgers, Martinez lost his job to Jesse Winker.
Martinez spent the 2023 campaign in Los Angeles. He was named an All-Star that season after joining the Dodgers on a one-year, $10 million deal in the offseason.
In 113 games, the 36-year-old slashed .271/.321/.572 with 33 home runs and 103 runs batted in. It was the most home runs he’d hit in a season since he recorded 36 in 2019.
His offensive resurgence with the Dodgers indicates another one could be in store during the 2025 season. The Padres have a reputation for helping players return to full form so signing Martinez could be a match made in heaven.
From 2014 to 2019, only Mike Trout and Aaron Judge beat Martinez’s 151 wRC+ as he slashed an incredible .307/.373/.581 with 207 homers in 816 games.
The 37-year-old made his MLB debut in 2011 and has played for several teams throughout his career including the Houston Astros, Detroit Tigers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, Dodgers, and Mets.
Now, as a free agent, Martinez could make a return to the NL West, but this time with the Padres.
