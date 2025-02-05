Padres Predicted to Sign Former Dodgers, Braves All-Star Outfielder
Several teams could use some help in the outfield with spring training around the corner. One of them is the San Diego Padres, who are still trying to figure out how to replace Jurickson Profar.
How about exchanging a former Braves outfielder for the newest Braves outfielder?
The Padres have been linked to Jason Heyward in a recent 2025 lineup projection from Bleacher Report. It also notes Mark Canha at first base, who is also currently not with the Padres. Reuther thinks the Padres will add both players before the season gets underway.
Here is what the lineup looks like according to Joel Reuter:
DH Luis Arraez
RF Fernando Tatis Jr.
CF Jackson Merrill
3B Manny Machado
2B Jake Cronenworth
SS Xander Bogaerts
1B Mark Canha
LF Jason Heyward
C Elias Díaz
"Barring a Dylan Cease trade or some other move to unload salary, the Padres will likely settle for bargain additions to address their needs in left field and at designated hitter/first base," Reuter wrote. "Mark Canha and Jason Heyward might only cost a few million dollars combined, and both are capable of providing a positive veteran presence and roughly league-average production."
Heyward's most iconic moment came near the end of his career with the Cubs, when his inspiring speech during a rain delay in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series played a key role in ending the team's 108-year championship drought.
However, injuries and inconsistency hampered him in the following years, leading to his release by the Cubs after the 2022 season, despite having a year left on his contract.
Shortly after, the Dodgers signed him to a minor league deal at the request of his close friend Freddie Freeman. In 2023, Heyward delivered a solid .813 OPS with 15 home runs over 124 games.
The Dodgers then re-signed him to a major league deal, but his performance didn’t reach the same level in 2024.
Los Angeles designated Heyward for assignment in August after slashing only .208/.289/.393 in 197 plate appearances during his second season with the Dodgers. He signed with the Houston Astros and finished the season there.
Heyward, drafted 14th overall out of high school, was once a highly touted prospect who quickly became a star with the Atlanta Braves in his early 20s.
Over his career with the Braves, St. Louis Cardinals, and Chicago Cubs from 2010 to 2017, he earned five Gold Gloves, made an All-Star appearance, hit 115 home runs, stole 101 bases, and secured a $184 million contract.