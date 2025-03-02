Padres Predicted to Trade $13.8 Million Ace to NL Rival in Blockbuster Move
Trade rumors involving San Diego Padres right-hander Dylan Cease have continued this spring. Although the Padres have a solidified rotation with the addition of Nick Pivetta, there is still speculation Cease will be dealt.
More news: Padres Free Agent Outfielder Suddenly Retires, Joins Dodgers Coaching Staff
The latest trade prediction has the 29-year-old finishing the season with the Atlanta Braves.
"San Diego's AJ Preller and Atlanta's Alex Anthopoulos have only made one trade since the latter joined his current club in late 2017, and it was a bit of a nothing swap two Decembers ago," Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller wrote. "But pairing the mustachioed Cease with the mustachioed Spencer Strider, even if it's just for a few months, might be the motivation necessary to bring the two wheelers-and-dealers together for a slight blockbuster."
Cease went 14-11 with an ERA of 3.47 in his first season with the Padres. Cease punched 224 strikeouts to only 65 walks across a career-high 189.1 innings pitched in 2024. He's a valuable asset for the San Diego rotation, but the Padres' payroll restrictions may be more of a pressing need this season.
Cease is owed $13.8 million in 2025, and parting ways with the right-hander would be a chance for the organization to lower payroll.
Nevertheless, president of baseball operations A.J. Preller indicated the Padres at least plan to start the season with Cease in the rotation. There's always the possibility he could be dealt before Opening Day or before the trade deadline in July.
"He's a very big part of our club," Preller told reporters including MLB.com's AJ Cassavell. "The additions the last couple days supplement what's a really good rotation. That's our focus here going forward — having that strong rotation."
As for the right-hander himself, Cease has focused on perfecting his craft this spring. He did add that he hopes to stay with San Diego for the 2025 campaign.
"Just focus on the task at hand. It's part of the business really," Cease said. "I love San Diego, I love it here, and I would definitely love to stay here."
More news: Padres Superstar Says Getting Hurt Last Year Was 'Best Thing' That Could Have Happened