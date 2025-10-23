Padres Predicted to Try to Trade for All-Star Starting Pitcher From Nationals
The Athletic's Jim Bowden listed Washington Nationals starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore as a likely trade candidate this offseason, and believes the San Diego Padres could make a move to bring back their former prospect.
The Padres drafted Gore in the first round of the 2017 MLB draft with the No. 3 overall pick, and he made his debut for the Friars in 2022. He appeared in 16 games that season, posting a 4.50 ERA through 70 innings.
After the 2022 season, the Padres sent Gore, along with several prospects including All-Stars C.J. Abrams and James Wood, to the Nationals in exchange for two years of superstar Juan Soto.
Since then, Gore has blossomed into a star in the Nation's Capital, making his first All-Star Game in 2025.
"Gore made his first All-Star team this year thanks to a dominant first half where he posted a 3.02 ERA over his 19 starts with 138 punchouts in 110 1/3 innings," wrote Bowden. "He slumped in the second half, posting a 6.75 ERA over his final 11 starts, though pitching for a last-place team isn’t the easiest thing to do over the course of a full season.
"He’s controllable for two more seasons, so the best time to trade him to maximize the return would be this offseason. It makes sense that his name is popping up everywhere. If the Red Sox don’t land him, watch for the Padres to push for a reunion."
Gore set a career-high in strikeouts in 2025 with 185, which is four more than his tally from 2024 in 6.2 fewer innings.
The Padres are in dire need of starting pitching heading into the 2026 season, as they are set to lose Dylan Cease, Michael King and Nestor Cortes during free agency. After the return of Joe Musgrove from Tommy John surgery, that leaves two holes in their rotation to patch up before Opening Day.
Gore would slot in perfectly, however the Padres would need to get creative with the deal, as they turned their farm system upside down during the trade deadline.
